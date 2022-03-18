Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 IAAF World Indoor Track and Field Championships Day 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 IAAF World Indoor Track and Field Championships begin on Friday in Belgrade.

The action will kick off with the women’s pentathlon 60-meter hurdles, where Katarina Johnson-Thompson will attempt to keep her title as she takes on European indoor silver medallist Noor Vidts and world leader Adrianna Sulek.

The first final of the championships – the men’s triple jump – will take place during Friday morning's session. Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo, defending world indoor champion Will Claye and World Indoor Tour winner Lazaro Martinez are competing.

Miltiadis Tentoglou has already won an Olympic gold medal, but the Greek long jumper has not yet won a world indoor or outdoor title. Can he do it Friday?

He's had the best long jump in the men's field when he leapt 8.25 meters in Belgrade earlier this month. However, European indoor silver medalist Thobias Montler is close behind with 8.23m.

Auriol Dongmo and Maggie Ewen are both undefeated this year, but one streak will come to an end in the women’s shot put final on Friday evening.

The first day will reach its climax with the women’s 60m final. Ewa Swoboda is the fastest in the world this year with her 6.99 seconds at the Polish Indoor Championships. Four other women have season’s bests within a tenth of a second of Swoboda’s time.

