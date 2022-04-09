Skip to main content

How to Watch Miramar Invitational: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top track and field athletes in the world all converge in Florida for the Miramar Invitational today.

The track and field world will get to see 17 of the fastest, most skilled events in the world of athletics in Florida at the Miramar Invitational. For the men, they have nine individual events and the women will feature in eight with the difference coming in the men’s 110mH and 400mH as well as the women’s shot put. The day will start at 2:30 p.m. ET with events ranging until nearly 6 p.m. in the evening. 

How to Watch Miramar Invitational today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WMTV- Madison, WI)

In 2021, the Miramar Invitation was the showcase for the best track and field athletes in the world to showcase their skill and craft for the world:

The events that both the men and women will participate in are the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, long jump and the high jump.

There are three different events for the men and women, with the men participating in the 110mH and 400mH while the women will participate in the shot put.

For the men, they have 65 runners on deck to try and race their way into the winners' column and the record books between the seven events. Another 20 will participate in the jumping events, 10 for the long and 10 for the high jump respectively.

On the other side for the women, they will have 54 runners on the track looking to do the same thing, with five more in the long jump, four in the high jump and eight in the shot put.

Just behind the Olympics every four years, this is one of the biggest events of the year for the world of track and field.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Miramar Invitational

TV CHANNEL: NBC (WMTV- Madison, WI)
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Track and Field

How to Watch Miramar Invitational

