The ninth stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour sprints into New York City on Sunday.

World champion and Olympic sprinters and hurdlers converge on New York City for Sunday's NYC Grand Prix, including reigning men’s 200 meter world champion Noah Lyles, world record holder and Olympic champion in the women’s 400 meter hurdles Sydney McLaughlin, and 2019 NCAA women’s 100 meter champion Sha’Carri Richardson.

How to Watch NYC Grand Prix Today:

Match Date: June 12, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KPNX- Phoenix-Prescott, AZ)

Over a dozen events, including the finals in the men’s and women’s 100, 200, 400 and 800 meters, 110 and 400 meter hurdles and men’s triple jump and women’s shot put will take place at Icahn Stadium.

McLaughlin will do an unusual double, running the women’s 100 meter hurdles and the 400 meters, opting out of 400 meter hurdles. Her only other appearance in a 100 meter hurdles race was a win at the Penn Relays in April, where she clocked a 12.75 second time in the win.

In the men’s 100 meters, world champion Christian Coleman has the fastest time this season, clocking a 10.04 from his third-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic.

Lyles will be running in the 200 meters for only the third time this year. In May he clocked a 19.86, the fourth fastest in the world. He then went on to run a wind-aided 19.72 to win the Diamond League meeting in Doha.

