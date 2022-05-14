Pac-12 Track & Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

The second day of the Pac-12 Track & Field Championships conclude Saturday night from the University of Oregon.

The first day of the Pac-12 Track & Field championships gave fans a lot of great action and the second day was also excellent.

How to Watch Pac-12 Track & Field Championships Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

The day concludes with the 3,000 meter steeplechase final for both the women and men.

The women's race should be exciting, with Aneta Konieczek or Oregon and Grace Fetherstonhaugh from Oregon State recording the two best times this year.

Konieczek ran a season-best 9:44.72 to win a photo finish against Fetherstonhaugh at the Oregon Relays on April 22.

Fetherstonhaugh finished just 0.04 seconds back in one of the year's best races. The two will be the clear favorites to win the conference title on Saturday night.

On the men's side, Colton Johnsen of Washington State ran a Pac-12 best 8:39.38 at the Payton Jordan Invitational on April 29.

The next best time this year was Sam Affolder of Washington, who ran an 8:43.95 at the 62nd Annual Mt. SAC Relays on April 13.

They had the two best times, but a couple of others are right behind them, which should make this a great race.

