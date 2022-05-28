Skip to main content

How to Watch Prefontaine Classic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The third Diamond League event of the season concludes today at legendary Hayward Field with Saturday night's Prefontaine Classic.

The finals of the 16 events are set at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field, the site of the third Diamond League event of 2022, including the men’s 100 and 400 meters, men’s 400 hurdles, women’s 100, 200 and 800 meters, as well as the men's shot-put and the Bowerman Mile.

In the main and final event of the day, 2020 Olympic medalists Fred Kerley of the United States and Andre De Grasse of Canada will square off in the men’s 100 meters. American Noah Lyles, who won bronze in the 200 meters in Tokyo, is in the field of nine and will take to the starting blocks tonight. Also in the field is Trayvon Bromell, who has a season-best 9.92 second time under his belt.

In the men’s 400, Olympic bronze medalist Kirani James of Grenada has made the final and will square off with Great Brittan’s Matthew Hudson-Smith who claimed the 400-meter title at the British Grand Prix last week.

A Jamaican sweep is possible in the women’s 100-meter final as Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Hera and bronze medalist Sherika Jackson are joined by Briana Williams in the nine sprinters taking the blocks. American Sha’Carri Richardson has not cracked 11 seconds this season but has qualified for the final as has Great Brittan’s Dina Asher-Smith who took home with a win at last week’s British Grand Prix.

Regional restrictions may apply.

