Skip to main content

How to Watch SEC Track & Field Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The SEC Track & Field Championships wrap up the third and final day on Saturday evening

The SEC Track & Field Championships conclude on Saturday, with Arkansas looking to defend its title on both the men's and women's sides.

How to Watch SEC Track & Field Championships Finals Today:

Meet Date: May 14, 2022

Meet Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the SEC Track & Field Championships on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Razorbacks have won two straight and six of the last seven on the women's side, with only Florida breaking their run in 2017-18.

On the men's side, the Razorbacks have won 20 titles since 1990-91, but just twice since 2013.

Florida, Texas A&M and LSU have all won it during that stretch and are the top competitors to the Razorbacks.

The championship finishes Saturday night with the finals in 14 races and is highlighted by the 100m race, 200m and 4x400m relay.

The sprints highlight the meet, but the 800m and 5,000m races will also be decided on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the always exciting 4x100m relay will be run for both men and women, along with the 100m women's hurdles and the 110m men's hurdles.

It should be an excellent three days of events from the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex in Oxford, MS.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

SEC Track & Field Championships

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

IFL Football
IFL Football

How to Watch Vegas Knight Hawks at San Diego Strike Force

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

SEC Track & Field Championships stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Championship: Missouri vs Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Oregon Track
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track and Field Championships

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Mar 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) looks for a rebound in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) during the second period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy