SEC Track & Field Championships stream: Watch online, TV channel

The SEC Track & Field Championships wrap up the third and final day on Saturday evening

The SEC Track & Field Championships conclude on Saturday, with Arkansas looking to defend its title on both the men's and women's sides.

How to Watch SEC Track & Field Championships Finals Today:

Meet Date: May 14, 2022

Meet Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Razorbacks have won two straight and six of the last seven on the women's side, with only Florida breaking their run in 2017-18.

On the men's side, the Razorbacks have won 20 titles since 1990-91, but just twice since 2013.

Florida, Texas A&M and LSU have all won it during that stretch and are the top competitors to the Razorbacks.

The championship finishes Saturday night with the finals in 14 races and is highlighted by the 100m race, 200m and 4x400m relay.

The sprints highlight the meet, but the 800m and 5,000m races will also be decided on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, the always exciting 4x100m relay will be run for both men and women, along with the 100m women's hurdles and the 110m men's hurdles.

It should be an excellent three days of events from the Ole Miss Track & Field Complex in Oxford, MS.

