How to Watch Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The track and field U.S. Outdoor Championships wrap up on Sunday live from Hayward Field in Eugene, OR.

The best track and field athletes converge in Eugene on Sunday looking to claim a U.S. outdoor championship. 

How to Watch Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships Today:

Meet Date: June 26, 2022

Meet Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WICU Erie, PA)

Sunday wraps up a great four days of competition with the finals in multiple events both on the track and in the field.

The men and women will both be competing in the 800-meter finals along with one of the toughest races, the 200-meter finals.

The men also take center stage with the 110-meter and 400-meter hurdles and will crown champions in both events.

On the field events side of the competition, the men will compete in the triple jump, high jump and javelin throw. The women will also be in action with the finals of the shot put.

It has already been great weekend of competition and it will only get better on Sunday with the finals of so many great events.

If you love track and field, then this is a much watch and you can catch it on NBC starting at 4 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

June
26
2022

Track and Field: U.S. Outdoor Championships

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
