How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Day three of the largest track and field meet in the country continues from legendary Hayward Field on Saturday at the US Outdoor Championships.

11 event finals will take place today in Eugene, Oregon including the men’s and women’s 400 and 1500 meters as well as the women’s 100- and 400-meter hurdles on the track and the men’s pole vault and hammer throw on the field. Seven-time Olympian Allyson Felix will be competing in her final 400 meters at the national championships.

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Championships:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (WXXVN-Biloxi-Gulfport, MS)

Live Stream the U.S. Outdoor Championships on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Olympic champion in the 400-meter hurdles and current world record holder Sydney McLaughlin blazed her way into the finals, winning her heat in 52.89 seconds beating the field by over 10 meters. In the U.S. Olympic Trials here at Hayward Field last year, McLaughlin set the world record time of 51.90 seconds on her way to Olympic gold in Tokyo.

In the men’s 400 meters, Michael Norman, who won this event at the trials last year when he posted a blistering 43.60 second run in the Diamond League event at this venue earlier this year.

Olympic silver medalist Christopher Nilsen is the only pole vaulter in the event to clear six meters this season and has five outdoor meet wins to his credit in 2022.

Elle St. Pierre is back to defend her national title in the women’s 1500 meters and is one of only two women in the field to break the four-minute mark this season. Sinclaire Johnson posted a 3:58.85 time when she finished fourth at the Prefontaine Classic in May.

Regional restrictions may apply.