How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Championships: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The men’s and women’s 100-meter race and five-field finals highlight day two in Eugene at the U.S. track-and-field outdoor championships.

40 men’s and women’s event champions will be crowned this weekend at legendary Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon, and tonight the nation's elite sprinters will be on display, including defending 100-meter champion, Trayvon Bromell.

Match Date: June 24, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the U.S. Outdoor Championships with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Bromell clocked a 9.80-second time in the 2020 Olympic Trials but failed to make the Olympic final when he finished third in the semifinal, missing out on advancing by one millisecond. This season, Bromell posted a personal best 9.76-second time, winning the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi, Kenya, then posted a blistering performance on this track three weeks ago in the Wanda Diamond League event.

Sha’Carri Richardson won last year’s Olympic trials but was ruled ineligible after a positive marijuana test. Here in Eugene, she failed to make the final, opening the door for Aleia Hobbs, Tamara Clark, Marybeth Sant Price or Tamari Davis to break through and earn the title.

Also being contested tonight are the finals in the men’s long jump and shotput, as well as the women’s pole vault, high jump and discus throw.

The semifinals of the men’s and women’s 400- and 800-meter races will take place tonight in advance of Sunday’s final.

Regional restrictions may apply.

June
24
2022

U.S. Outdoor Championships

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
