How to Watch USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays

The Mt. Sac Golden Games will be host to many top names in track and field at the meet on Saturday.

There will be 11 women’s events and 10 men’s events in today's meet. With so many world-class athletes, it should be an exciting meet to watch.

How to Watch the USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays Today:

Date: April 16, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Five-time Olympic gold medalist Valarie Allman, who just recorded the world’s best discus throw in 30 years, will be competing. Allman now holds the 15th best throw all time. On the men’s side, Daniel Stahl will be headlining the discus throw as he was the 2020 gold medalist.

On the track, the men’s 200-meter dash will have Olympic medalists Fred Kerley, Rai Benjamin and Michael Norman along with world champion Christian Coleman. Coleman looks to continue being one of the top sprinters in the world as he was the fastest man in 2020 but was suspended in June due to a missing drug test. It must be noted that he never tested positive, yet still had to miss the Olympics.

Other Olympic medalists involved are Elaine Thompson-Herah for the women’s 100 meters, Gabby Thomas in the 200 meters, 100-meter hurdler Keni Harrison, Dalilah Muhammad who has Olympic gold and silver medals in the 400-meter hurdles but will be competing in the 400-meter dash.

A now NFL player, Devon Allen, will be competing in the 100-meter dash and the 110-meter hurdles. Allen just signed a contract with the Eagles as a wide receiver.

Mt. SAC will be sure to entertain the track and field world once again.

