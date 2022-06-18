Skip to main content

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Paris: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best in the world of track and field take the track in Paris for the Wanda Diamond League today.

With roughly a year still until men and women can compete to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Wanda Diamond League is the biggest thing on the schedule in the world of track and field. Men and women from all over the world compete all across the country in this league to showcase the best and fastest in the world of track and field. The league heads to Paris, France this week.

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Paris today:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Wanda Diamond League - Paris online with fuboTV:

The Wanda Diamond League was last in Rome, Italy as the men and women competed in various events:

So far this year the Wanda Diamond League has featured six total events with Paris becoming the seventh. They were last in Oslo, Norway for the Bislett Games.

This is the Meeting de Paris, an annual event on the calendar that takes place in the summer on the Wanda Diamond League at the Stade Sébastien Charléty.

Over the years this field has seen races on the IAAF Golden League and now the Wanda Diamond League.

Today there are 31 events scheduled throughout the day for the Wanda Diamond League in Paris as the season gets hotter and hotter leading into the summer.

The events are broken up between the men and the women, with various track and field events from solo races, team races, pole vault, long jump and triathlons.

These events have seen many annual records, site records and even world records broken time and time again, making them a must-watch for every fan of track and field and running events like these.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

Wanda Diamond League - Paris

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

