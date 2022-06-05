Skip to main content

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Rabat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth event on the Diamond League schedule heads to Morocco as the Diamond League - Rabat goes down on Sunday.

14 Diamond League finals take place today in Rabat, including the women’s 100 and 400 meters, men’s 200 meters and the 400-meter hurdles. Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, who already has a Diamond League victory in 200 in the women’s 400 meters in Doha, has qualified for the final and is poised to take a commanding lead in the points standings.

How to Watch Wanda Diamond League - Rabat:

Match Date: June 5, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream the Wanda Diamond League – Rabat on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

In last week’s Diamond League event in Eugene, Oregon, Elaine Thompson-Herah won the women’s 100 meters with a season-best time of 10.79 seconds. Today, she is again in the finals and will be in lane five next to fellow Jamaican Natasha Morrison in lane four and Marie-Josse Ta Lou from the Ivory Coast.

The men’s 200 meters is being run for only the second time in this Diamond League season. American Noah Lyles won the first event in Doha. Jerome Blake of Canada is the only entrant today that has made the Doha final and is currently sixth in the points behind fellow countrymen Andre Grasse and Aaron Brown.

Tune to CNBC at 2:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Wanda Diamond League - Rabat

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
2:00
PM/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

