How to Watch Trackside Live!: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today will be an action-packed Wednesday afternoon full of horse racing.

There will be a number of horses competing today which should make for a very action-packed Wednesday. 

How to Watch Trackside Live! Today:

Game Date: Feb. 9, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream Trackside Live! on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

At the top of the hour, Headline Hunter will hope to prove why it has the best odds coming into the day. In that race also, viewers will get to see Stuck On Kitten, Code Name Lise, and Silver Cloud.

In that same race, Lucky Latkes, High Fair, and Smooth Pebble will also be in the running. 

Following that, Oakhurst will be favored in the next race. Just behind that horse is Adelie, so this could be a very close matchup between the two for who will win.

In that same race, Platinum Moon, Myriskyaffair, Ojeleye, Onlytime, and Silverleaf will be competing as well.

Trackside Live! will take viewers through the races and provide coverage of everything happening in the sport of horse racing. 

This will be a full few hours of horse racing and it can be seen on NBC Sports Washington starting at 2 p.m. ET today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Horse Racing
Trackside Live!

How to Watch Trackside Live!

