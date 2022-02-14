Skip to main content

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two strong Super Lig teams meet on Monday as Adana Demirspor takes on Besiktas.

Third-place Adana Demirspor (40 points) is set to take on seventh-place Besiktas (37 points) on Monday in Turkish Super Lig action.

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

You can stream Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adana Demirspor enters this game having won its last two league matches. Last weekend, the team beat Rizespor 3-1, with Birkir Bjarnason and Mario Balotelli each scoring a goal in the first half, then Balotelli adding another in the second half to make it 3-0. Demirspor won despite fewer shots, fewer shots on target and a lower time of possession.

Besiktas is coming off of consecutive Super Lig draws: 1-1 against Yeni Malatyaspor with Alex Teixeira scoring, and then 0-0 with Antalyaspor. Besiktas lost Miralem Pjanic to a red card in stoppage time in that match. Despite a 17-5 advantage in shots, Besiktas couldn't manage a goal.

These two sides last met in September, playing to a 3-3 draw. It looked like Besiktas was going to roll to a win after a 52nd-minute goal by Ridvan Yilmaz put the team up 3-0, but Adana Demirspor stormed back, with a Britt Assombalonga goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time equalizing the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

