Two strong Super Lig teams meet on Monday as Adana Demirspor takes on Besiktas.

Third-place Adana Demirspor (40 points) is set to take on seventh-place Besiktas (37 points) on Monday in Turkish Super Lig action.

How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Besiktas Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Adana Demirspor enters this game having won its last two league matches. Last weekend, the team beat Rizespor 3-1, with Birkir Bjarnason and Mario Balotelli each scoring a goal in the first half, then Balotelli adding another in the second half to make it 3-0. Demirspor won despite fewer shots, fewer shots on target and a lower time of possession.

Besiktas is coming off of consecutive Super Lig draws: 1-1 against Yeni Malatyaspor with Alex Teixeira scoring, and then 0-0 with Antalyaspor. Besiktas lost Miralem Pjanic to a red card in stoppage time in that match. Despite a 17-5 advantage in shots, Besiktas couldn't manage a goal.

These two sides last met in September, playing to a 3-3 draw. It looked like Besiktas was going to roll to a win after a 52nd-minute goal by Ridvan Yilmaz put the team up 3-0, but Adana Demirspor stormed back, with a Britt Assombalonga goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time equalizing the match.

