    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Adana Demirspor and Galatasaray, two teams in the middle of the Turkish Super Lig standings, face on Tuesday.
    Adana Demirspor, seventh in the Turkish Super Lig standings with 26 points through 17 matches, is set to take on Galatasaray, 11th with 24 points, on Tuesday.

    How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    You can stream Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Adana Demirspor is riding a two-match winning streak, with the team beating Alanyaspor 3-1 on Saturday in the team's most recent match.

    Matias Vargas got the club off to a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute, but Alanyaspor quickly answered to tie things up. But Adana Demirspor went on top for good just before the half off the foot of Mario Balotelli, with Birkir Bjamason giving the team an insurance goal in the second half.

    As for Galatasaray, the team is mired back in the standings. The last time this club didn't finish a Super Lig season in the top 10 was the 1981-82 campaign, when it finished 11th. The team has won five championships since 2011 and was second last season.

    But the team has now gone winless in its last five contests, last winning a Super Lig match on Nov. 13, when it defeated Bursaspor 5-2.

    These two sides haven't met much in recent years, as Adana Demirspor spent the last 26 years playing below the top tier. The only two recent matches were a club friendly in 2020 that Galatasaray won 1-0 and a 2012 Turkey Cup contest that Galatasaray won 4-1.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    11:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
