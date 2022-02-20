How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor, the first-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 60 points through 25 matches, is set to face sixth-place Alanyaspor on Sunday, a team that has 40 points this season.

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Trabzonspor has won three matches in a row, including last weekend's 2-1 win over Konyaspor. Edin Visca scored a pair of goals in the victory, including a 67th-minute goal to put his side up 2-0.

Alanyaspor has drawn its past two matches, including last weekend's 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa, with Wilson Eduardo and Efkan Berkiroglu each scoring in the contest.

Both sides have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup after Round of 16 wins last week.

These two sides last met in September, with the clubs drawing 1-1. Alanyaspor's Famara Diedhiou scored the first goal of the match in the 36th minute, but Trabzonspor quickly answered with an Andreas Cornelius goal in the 42nd minute.

Both teams took 19 shots in the match, while Trabzonspor having seven on target to their opponent's six. Trabzonspor had possession for 67% of the match.

