Skip to main content

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Super Lig leader Trabzonspor takes on Alanyaspor on Sunday.

Trabzonspor, the first-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 60 points through 25 matches, is set to face sixth-place Alanyaspor on Sunday, a team that has 40 points this season.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor has won three matches in a row, including last weekend's 2-1 win over Konyaspor. Edin Visca scored a pair of goals in the victory, including a 67th-minute goal to put his side up 2-0.

Alanyaspor has drawn its past two matches, including last weekend's 2-2 draw with Kasimpasa, with Wilson Eduardo and Efkan Berkiroglu each scoring in the contest.

Both sides have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Turkish Cup after Round of 16 wins last week.

These two sides last met in September, with the clubs drawing 1-1. Alanyaspor's Famara Diedhiou scored the first goal of the match in the 36th minute, but Trabzonspor quickly answered with an Andreas Cornelius goal in the 42nd minute.

Both teams took 19 shots in the match, while Trabzonspor having seven on target to their opponent's six. Trabzonspor had possession for 67% of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
20
2022

Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
7:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Zanaco FC vs. Pyramids FC

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch AS Otôho d'Oyo vs. Coton Sport FC

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs. Trabzonspor

By Justin Carter
2 minutes ago
Soccer

OGC Nice vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff
52 minutes ago
imago1009949078h
Scottish Premiership

How to Watch Dundee United FC vs. Rangers FC

By Christine Brown
52 minutes ago
ogc nice
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nice vs. Angers

By Tom Sunderland
1 hour ago
atalanta
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Atalanta in Canada

By Tom Sunderland
1 hour ago
USATSI_17709644
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Flames

By Ben Macaluso
9 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy