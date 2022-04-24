Skip to main content

How to Watch Altay vs Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Galatasaray takes on Altay on Sunday in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

12th-place Galatasaray (44 points) will take on 17th-place Altay (30 points) on Sunday in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

How to Watch Altay vs Galatasaray Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS 4

Live Stream the Altay vs Galatasaray match on fuboTV:

Altay is one of four teams that sit in relegation spots and with the season winding down, it looks nearly certain that those four teams—Altay, Rizespor, Goztepe and Yeni Malatyaspor—will continue to occupy those positions, as all are at least 10 points behind 16th-place Giresunspor.

Altay is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Istanbul Basaksehir in its last match, with a late Ceyhunn Gulselam goal equalizing the match.

As for Galatasaray, the team has faded big time after last season's second-place finish. The team has 12 wins, 13 losses and eight draws this year.

Galatasaray is coming off of a 2-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor, with Ryan Babel and Halil Dervisoglu each scoring goals in the victory.

The last meeting of these two sides came back in December, with the sides playing to a 2-2 draw. Altay opened and closed the scoring with goals from César Pinares and Daouda Bamba, but Galatasaray sandwiched goals from Dervisoglu and Mbaye Diagne in between.



How To Watch

April
24
2022

Altay vs Galatasaray

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 4
Time
1:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

