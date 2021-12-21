How to Watch Altay vs. Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor, the first-place team in the Turkish Super Lig, will face Altay on Tuesday, which currently sits 16th in the standings, one spot above relegation.

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

It's been a strong season for Trabzonspor, as the team has 42 points through 17 matches. Its 13 wins lead the Super Lig, with no other team having more than nine wins. And the team has just one loss, which came two games ago when it was upset 2-1 by Antalyaspor.

The team's most recent match was a 2-0 win over Hatayspor, with Djaniny and Andreas Cornelius each scoring a goal.

The team has won six Super Lig titles, but none since the 1983-84 campaign.

As for Altay, the team has lost two in a row, falling 2-1 to Hatayspor and then 3-1 to Giresunspor. The team's last victory in Super Lig play was in September, when it defeated Besiktas 2-1 behind goals from Leandro Kappel and Daouda Bamba. That was the team's third win in a row and it looked like Altay was a team on the rise, but things have soured since.

Altay returned to the Super Lig this year for the first time since 2003. These teams last met in the 2019 Turkey Cup, facing twice. Trabzonspor won both meetings.

