Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Altay vs. Trabzonspor in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    First-place Trabzonspor takes on Altay in Turkish Super Lig action on Tuesday.
    Author:

    Trabzonspor, the first-place team in the Turkish Super Lig, will face Altay on Tuesday, which currently sits 16th in the standings, one spot above relegation.

    How to Watch Altay vs. Trabzonspor Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    You can stream Altay vs. Trabzonspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    It's been a strong season for Trabzonspor, as the team has 42 points through 17 matches. Its 13 wins lead the Super Lig, with no other team having more than nine wins. And the team has just one loss, which came two games ago when it was upset 2-1 by Antalyaspor.

    The team's most recent match was a 2-0 win over Hatayspor, with Djaniny and Andreas Cornelius each scoring a goal.

    The team has won six Super Lig titles, but none since the 1983-84 campaign.

    As for Altay, the team has lost two in a row, falling 2-1 to Hatayspor and then 3-1 to Giresunspor. The team's last victory in Super Lig play was in September, when it defeated Besiktas 2-1 behind goals from Leandro Kappel and Daouda Bamba. That was the team's third win in a row and it looked like Altay was a team on the rise, but things have soured since.

    Altay returned to the Super Lig this year for the first time since 2003. These teams last met in the 2019 Turkey Cup, facing twice. Trabzonspor won both meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Altay vs. Trabzonspor

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
    Time
    11:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Altay vs. Trabzonspor

    42 seconds ago
    Galatasaray
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Adana Demirspor vs. Galatasaray

    42 seconds ago
    maryland women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Maryland at Coppin State in Women's College Basketball

    55 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

    4 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

    13 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    13 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    13 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy