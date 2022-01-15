Fenerbahce, the fifth-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 32 points, is set to face 15th-place Antalyaspor on Saturday. That team comes into this contest with 22 points on the season.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce is coming off of a loss in its most-recent Super Lig contest, falling 2-1 to Adana Demirspor. Enner Valencia scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick in the 29th minute, but Adana Demirspor scored two unanswered goals after that.

On the season, Fenerbahce has a plus-seven goal differential. Mesut Ozil leads the team in scoring with seven goals.

Antalyaspor has lost two matches in a row, most recently getting shut out by Goztepe in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. The team faced Besiktas last week in the Turkish Super Cup final, falling on penalty kicks after the match ended at 1-1.

The team has a minus-10 goal differential this season, with Fredy leading the team in goals with five.

These teams last played in August. After it looked like the game would end in a 0-0 draw, but Miha Zajc scored in the 89th minute, then Enner Valencia added a goal in stoppage time to give Fenerbahce the 2-0 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.