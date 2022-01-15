Skip to main content

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce takes on Antalyaspor on Saturday in a Turkish Super Lig contest.

Fenerbahce, the fifth-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 32 points, is set to face 15th-place Antalyaspor on Saturday. That team comes into this contest with 22 points on the season.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce is coming off of a loss in its most-recent Super Lig contest, falling 2-1 to Adana Demirspor. Enner Valencia scored the team's only goal on a penalty kick in the 29th minute, but Adana Demirspor scored two unanswered goals after that.

On the season, Fenerbahce has a plus-seven goal differential. Mesut Ozil leads the team in scoring with seven goals.

Antalyaspor has lost two matches in a row, most recently getting shut out by Goztepe in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. The team faced Besiktas last week in the Turkish Super Cup final, falling on penalty kicks after the match ended at 1-1.

The team has a minus-10 goal differential this season, with Fredy leading the team in goals with five.

These teams last played in August. After it looked like the game would end in a 0-0 draw, but Miha Zajc scored in the 89th minute, then Enner Valencia added a goal in stoppage time to give Fenerbahce the 2-0 victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Espanol
Time
10:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

3 minutes ago
rc lens
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. RC Lens

8 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Rugby

How to Watch Connacht Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers

24 minutes ago
watford
Premier League

How to Watch Newcastle United vs. Watford

58 minutes ago
Sampdoria
Serie A

How to Watch Sampdoria vs Torino

2 hours ago
Parma Verona
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Parma vs. Crotone

2 hours ago
Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Trabzonspor

3 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Fresno State at UNLV in Men's College Basketball

11 hours ago
Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dribbles the ball while defended by Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) during the first half at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/14/2022

11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy