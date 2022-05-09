Skip to main content

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Antalyaspor and Konyaspor face off in Turkish Super Lig action on Monday at New Antalya Stadium.

With just three matches left in the Turkish Super Lig season, Konyaspor finds itself in third place in the standings with 64 points. A win for the visitors on Monday would leave the club just two points below second-place side Fenerbahçe. The top two teams in the table at the end of the campaign go directly to next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Antalyaspor, meanwhile, is in ninth place with 52 points.

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent league outing, Konyaspor lost at home to Fatih Karagümrük 2-1, where Zymer Bytyqi scored the club's lone goal in the defeat. The loss snapped a two-match winning streak that saw Konyaspor beat Gaziantep 4-1 and Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 in successive fashion.

Following the match against Antalyaspor, Konyaspor must face Hatayspor at home and then travel to Besiktas in the club's last two matches of the Turkish Super League season.

Antalyaspor hosts Konyaspor on Sunday at New Antalya Stadium on the 36th matchday of the campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
9
2022

Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch NBC Sports California Without Cable

By Justin Carter29 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA;Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie (77) after their game against the Florida Panthers in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue (70) makes a save against New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) assists during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Antalyaspor vs. Konyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

ACF Fiorentina vs. AS Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates with the puck in front of Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) against the Florida Panthersin the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
May 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates his empty net goal with center Sidney Crosby (87) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Coco Gauff
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy