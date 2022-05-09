How to Watch Antalyaspor vs Konyaspor

Antalyaspor and Konyaspor face off in Turkish Super Lig action on Monday at New Antalya Stadium.

With just three matches left in the Turkish Super Lig season, Konyaspor finds itself in third place in the standings with 64 points. A win for the visitors on Monday would leave the club just two points below second-place side Fenerbahçe. The top two teams in the table at the end of the campaign go directly to next season's UEFA Champions League qualifying round. Antalyaspor, meanwhile, is in ninth place with 52 points.

In its most recent league outing, Konyaspor lost at home to Fatih Karagümrük 2-1, where Zymer Bytyqi scored the club's lone goal in the defeat. The loss snapped a two-match winning streak that saw Konyaspor beat Gaziantep 4-1 and Yeni Malatyaspor 3-2 in successive fashion.

Following the match against Antalyaspor, Konyaspor must face Hatayspor at home and then travel to Besiktas in the club's last two matches of the Turkish Super League season.

Antalyaspor hosts Konyaspor on the 36th matchday of the campaign.

