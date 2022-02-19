How to Watch Besiktas vs Altay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas has not lost in the last six Turkish Super Lig matches it has played and it will take on Altay today.

Altay is near the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig standings and will hope to upset a very good Besiktas team today.

How to watch the Besiktas vs Altay match today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Watch the Besiktas vs Altay match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Besiktas is No. 8 in the Super Lig standings and will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches today. Not all of the six matches in this streak have been wins as the club has had a draw in three straight matches.

The last win for Besiktas was Jan. 18, and there has been a number of chances the club has had to win following that but couldn't pull it out.

Altay is also coming off a draw and before that, a win over Goztepe. This could be a good opportunity for Altay to give Besiktas its first loss in seven consecutive matches.

Besiktas will not give up a win easily considering it is better than Altay on paper. This will be some great Turkish Super Lig action. Tune into beIN La Liga at 11 a.m. ET to watch these two clubs today.

Regional restrictions may apply.