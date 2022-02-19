Skip to main content

How to Watch Besiktas vs Altay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas has not lost in the last six Turkish Super Lig matches it has played and it will take on Altay today.

Altay is near the bottom of the Turkish Super Lig standings and will hope to upset a very good Besiktas team today.

How to watch the Besiktas vs Altay match today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Watch the Besiktas vs Altay match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Besiktas is No. 8 in the Super Lig standings and will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak to seven matches today. Not all of the six matches in this streak have been wins as the club has had a draw in three straight matches.

The last win for Besiktas was Jan. 18, and there has been a number of chances the club has had to win following that but couldn't pull it out.

Altay is also coming off a draw and before that, a win over Goztepe. This could be a good opportunity for Altay to give Besiktas its first loss in seven consecutive matches.

Besiktas will not give up a win easily considering it is better than Altay on paper. This will be some great Turkish Super Lig action. Tune into beIN La Liga at 11 a.m. ET to watch these two clubs today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

Besiktas vs Altay

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_16237493
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Clemson in College Softball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
soccer fans
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Besiktas vs Altay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Steve Benko
1 minute ago
Zamalek
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Sagrada Esperança vs. Zamalek

By Justin Carter
11 minutes ago
Jwaneng Galaxy
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Jwaneng Galaxy FC vs. Etoile du Sahel

By Justin Carter
11 minutes ago
lyon
Ligue 1

How to Watch Lens vs. Lyon in Canada

By Christine Brown
11 minutes ago
DUEL AT DAYTONA
NASCAR

How to Watch Daytona 500, Final Practice

By Steve Benko
16 minutes ago
USATSI_16237478
College Softball

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. LSU in College Softball

By Adam Childs
31 minutes ago
genk soccer stadium
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Perugia Calcio vs. US Cremonese

By Steve Benko
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy