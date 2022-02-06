How to Watch Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor

Seventh-place Besiktas takes on third-place Antalyaspor in a huge matchup in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

Two of the top teams in Turkey this season will meet when Besiktas faces Antalyaspor on Sunday in what promises to be riveting theater on the pitch.

Antalyaspor enters the match sitting third on the table in the Super Lig, with 38 points in 23 matches, and on a fantastic run of form, having won their last three matches in a row, including, most recently, defeating Giresunspor 3-1 on Jan. 23 thanks to goals by Davidson da Luz Pereira (5') and Emre Akbaba (6', 90+7').

Besiktas, on the other hand, is seventh on the table with 36 points in 23 matches, just two fewer than their opponent on Sunday, and likewise in good form, undefeated in their last four matches, two wins and two draws.

Their most recent showing was a tough 1-1 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor on Jan. 22, one in which Alex Texeira was the scorer thanks to a shot in the 61st minute.

These two clubs last met in the final of the Turkish Super Cup back on Jan. 5 in what was a thrilling affair, one that ended 1-1 and had to go to penalties to be decided, with Besiktas ultimately coming out on top.

Antalyaspor will surely have that in mind as they face Besiktas on Sunday, in what is quietly a very intriguing matchup in the soccer world this weekend.

