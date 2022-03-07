Matchday 28 of the Turkish Super League wraps up play on Monday with Besiktas hosting Basaksehir at Vodafone Arena.

Besiktas and Basaksehir face off in a battle between the two most recent champions of the Turkish Super League, as the home team won it last year and the visitors won it the year before that.

Things are very different this season, though, with Trabzonspor sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 67 points and a 13-point lead over second place Konyaspor.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Basaksehir Today:

Game Date: March 7, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Besiktas is enjoying a fine run of form at the moment as it looks to extend the club's nine match unbeaten streak when it hosts Basaksehir on Matchday 28. In its most recent Super League match, Besiktas visited Sivasspor and came away with a 3-2 victory thanks to goals from Michy Batshuayi (2) and Rachid Ghezzal.

Basaksehir just saw its run of four wins in a row come to an end last week with a 2-1 home loss to Farih Karagümrük. Fabio Borini and Ahmed Musa scored for the visitors, while Trézéguet scored the only goal of the match for the home team.

Besiktas is currently in sixth place with 44 points, while Basaksehir is fourth with 46 points. A victory for the home side would mean jumping back into one of the coveted top four European competition spots.

