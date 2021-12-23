Skip to main content
    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Göztepe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Besiktas and Göztepe face off in a Turkish Super Lig match on Thursday.
    Author:

    Besiktas will aim to extend its unbeaten league run to four games when it welcomes Göztepe to Vodafone Park on Thursday.

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Göztepe Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

    Live stream Besiktas vs. Göztepe on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After winning the Turkish Super Lig last season, Besiktas finds itself in ninth place after 17 games. However, a win and two draws in its last three league matches could signal a change. A home contest against Göztepe is a great opportunity to build upon recent positive results.

    Göztepe sits all the way in 18th place after losing its last two league games, which leaves the team only four points from the relegation zone. The visitors will be aiming to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they travel to Istanbul. 

    Göztepe has won only three times this term and a fourth victory seems unlikely given that the club has lost its last five away games against Besiktas. However, the team has avoided defeat in three of its last four away league games.

    Michy Batshuayi is the top scorer for Besiktas and will look to add to his six-goal tally. The visitors will be without the services of Marko Mihojevic, who is unavailable due to an ankle injury.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

