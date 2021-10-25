Top two squads from last season face off in their 350th all-time matchup when Besiktas takes on Galatasaray.

Besiktas has had a sluggish start to the 2021-22 campaign after taking home their 16th Turkish Süper Lig title earlier this year. The club has only mustered five wins in nine matches so far this season.

How to Watch Beşiktaş vs. Galatasaray:

Game Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Galatasaray ended last season with an identical record to Besiktas but also has started slow this time around, with just 17 points through nine matches, as many as Besiktas and seven points behind league-leading Trabzonspor.

With only one win in its last four Turkish Süper Lig games, Besiktas is led by forward Michy Batshuayi, who has posted four goals in six starts this season. On loan from Chelsea of the English Premier League, the Belgian scored one goal for his country in six appearances in 2021 and has been a spark plug for the offense since his arrival.

Riding a three-game Turkish Süper Lig winning streak, Galatasaray can catapult into a tie for second place with a win against its rival Monday. American defender DeAndre Yedlin is expected to be in the lineup after starting for the United States in all of their World Cup Qualifiers this fall.

This contest is the 350th game between the clubs across all competitions, with Galatasaray holding a slight 123-112-114 edge.

Home teams have had incredible success as of late in this derby, as neither side has won away from home in the last eight matches. The last road victory came in a 1–0 Besiktas result in August 2016.