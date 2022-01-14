Skip to main content

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Gaziantep: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two mid-pack Super Lig squads face on Friday as Gaziantep takes on Besiktas.

Seventh-place Gaziantep (31 points) will take on ninth-place Besiktas (29 points) on Friday in Turkish Super Lig action.

Gaziantep comes into Friday's match riding a three-game winning streak, which has helped move the team up through the standings. It defeated Fatih Karagumruk in its most recent match, with Furkan Soyalp, Muhammet Demir and Joao Figueiredo each scoring a goal in the match. The team was dominant on the scoreboard despite having possession for just 34% of the match.

On the season, Gaziantep has a goal differential of zero. Figueiredo leads then team in goals with six.

As for Besiktas, the team drew Rizespor 2-2 on Sunday, with Michy Batshuayi and Emirhan Ilkhan each scoring a goal. The team lost Francisco Montero to a red card in the 86th minute.

Besiktas has a plus-two goal differential and is led in scoring by Michy Batshuayi, who has scored seven goals.

The last meeting of these teams in August resulted in a scoreless draw, with the team combining for just four on target shots, with three of those coming from Besiktas.

