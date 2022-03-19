With the Turkish Super League title virtually out of reach, the fight for the top four European competition spots heats up as Besiktas hosts Hatayspor on Matchday 30.

Just five points separate third-place Fenerbahçe (50) from eight-place Besiktas (45) in the Turkish Super League standings and Hatayspor is sitting right in between them in sixth place with 46 points. A victory at home for Besiktas would mean leapfrogging four spots in the table and into fourth place, the first spot towards the Europa Conference League qualifiers next season.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Hatayspor in Canada Today:

Match Date: March 19, 2022

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Hatayspor is on a bit of a roll in recent weeks, undefeated in its last three matches with two wins in that span.

The club's most recent outing was a dominant 3-0 victory over Faith Karagmürük thanks to goals from Saba Lobzhanidze and Ayoub El Kaabi (2).

The two matches before that were a 2-2 draw at Gaziantep and a 5-2 home thrashing over Göztepe totaling 10 goals in its last three matches. Ayoub El Kaabi, who leads the league with 15 goals this season, has six goals in that span.

Besiktas, meanwhile, has had a tough month that started with a quarterfinal elimination in the Turkish Cup at the hands of Kayserispor. The make matters worse, the historic Turkish club lost in the derby at Galatasaray 2-1 in its most recent outing.

The clubs will face off on Saturday at Vodafone Arena, with both Besiktas and Hatayspor needing the victory as they are direct competition in the Turkish Super League standings throughout the final stretch of the season.

