Skip to main content

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Besiktas hosts Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü in the Turkish Super League on Monday at Vodafone Arena.

With just one win in its last seven matches in all competitions, Besiktas faces Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü in Turkish Super League action on Monday. With Trabzonspor running away with the league title this season with an 11-point advantage over second-place Fenerbahçe, all that's left to play for in Turkey is the top four spots in the standings that get European competition next season. Besiktas is in seventh place with 51 points, six below fourth-place club Istanbul Basaksehir.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Besiktas' singular victory in its last seven matches was on April 9, a 4-1 finish over Alanyaspor. Michy Batshuayi got on the scoresheet in the second minute of the match with a first-touch finish inside the box. Efecan Karaca put the game level in the 23rd minute only for the Brazilian midfielder to put the hosts ahead again, this time definitively, in the 25th minute. Batshuayi scored again in the 43rd and Güven Yalcin put the cherry on top scoring the fourth and final goal in the 78th.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, is in 12th place in the standings with 44 points, mathematically safe from relegation to the second division. The club will look for its sixth win in seven matches when it travels to face Besiktas on Monday at Vodafone Arena.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Besiktas vs. Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Besiktas Goztepe
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Soccer

SC Braga vs. FC Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
porto
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Braga vs Porto

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
soccer fans
Fútbol Liga Juvenil de la UEFA

How to Watch UEFA Youth League: RB Salzburg vs. Benfica

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Lecce Spezia
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Lecce vs. AC Pisa 1909

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
Italy Curling
Curling

How to Watch United States vs. Germany

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Perugia Calcio Cittadella
Italian Serie B Soccer

How to Watch Ascoli vs. AS Cittadella

By Rafael Urbina7 hours ago
1649359931875
entertainment

How to Watch Inside Eats with Rhett & Link Series Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas14 hours ago
USATSI_18124630
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Golden Knights

By Phil Watson15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy