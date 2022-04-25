How to Watch Besiktas vs Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü

With just one win in its last seven matches in all competitions, Besiktas faces Kasimpasa Spor Kulübü in Turkish Super League action on Monday. With Trabzonspor running away with the league title this season with an 11-point advantage over second-place Fenerbahçe, all that's left to play for in Turkey is the top four spots in the standings that get European competition next season. Besiktas is in seventh place with 51 points, six below fourth-place club Istanbul Basaksehir.

Besiktas' singular victory in its last seven matches was on April 9, a 4-1 finish over Alanyaspor. Michy Batshuayi got on the scoresheet in the second minute of the match with a first-touch finish inside the box. Efecan Karaca put the game level in the 23rd minute only for the Brazilian midfielder to put the hosts ahead again, this time definitively, in the 25th minute. Batshuayi scored again in the 43rd and Güven Yalcin put the cherry on top scoring the fourth and final goal in the 78th.

Kasimpasa, meanwhile, is in 12th place in the standings with 44 points, mathematically safe from relegation to the second division. The club will look for its sixth win in seven matches when it travels to face Besiktas on Monday at Vodafone Arena.

