How to Watch Demirspor vs. Sivasspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Turkish Super League action continues on Sunday when Demirspor hosts Sivasspor at Yeni Adana Stadium.

Demirspor is sitting in seventh place in the Turkish Super League standings with 45 points, just two below fourth-place Fenerbahçe in the coveted European competition spots in the table. Sivasspor, meanwhile, is sitting in fifteenth place with 34 points, five points outside of the relegation zone.

How to Watch Demirspor vs. Sivasspor Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 6

Live Stream Demirspor vs. Sivasspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sivasspor is hungry for points as it looks to separate itself as much as possible from the relegation zone. The club is coming off of three straight defeats in league play that started with a 1-0 loss at Fatih Karagmürük, followed by 3-2 at home to Besiktas and another slim 1-0 loss away at Antalyaspor.

The club is at least enjoying success in the Turkish Cup, coming off of a 1-0 victory over Karagmürük in the quarterfinal thanks to Mustapha Yatabaré's 69th-minute strike.

Demirspor, on the other hand, is coming off of its first loss in league play in its last six matches. The defeat came at the hands of Yeni Malatyaspor with a goal from Mounir Choular in the second half.

For opposite reasons, Demirspor and Sivasspor are hungry to get back on track and take all three points on Matchday 29 of the Turkish Super League.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Demirspor vs. Sivasspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 6
Time
8:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago1010505799h
