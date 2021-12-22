Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fenerbahce and Fatih Karagümrük face in a Turkish Super Lig match on Wednesday.
    The middle of the Turkish Super Lig is tight-knit so far this season, with Fenerbahce — fifth in the standings — and Fatih Karagümrük — 11th in the Super Lig — separated by just three points.

    How to Watch Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    You can stream Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fenerbahce is coming off of a 2-2 draw against Besiktas, with Mesut Ozil giving the team an early 1-0 lead on a penalty kick. After Besiktas tied the match up, Mergim Berisha put Fenerbahce back on top, but Besiktas got a second goal from Josef de Souza in the second half to equalize things.

    The team also recently wrapped up the group stage of Europa League, where it finished third in Group D, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League.

    As for Fatih Karagümrük, the team defeated Goztepe 1-0 on Sunday, with Caner Erkin scoring in the 76th minute. Despite taking 17 shots in the match, Fatih Karagümrük had just three shots on target.

    Aleksandar Pesic leads the team with nine goals, which also ties him for the league lead.

    These teams last met in February, with Fenerbahce winning 2-1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fenerbahce
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Fatih Karagümrük vs. Fenerbahce

