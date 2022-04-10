Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The biggest rivalry in Turkish football will take center stage this weekend as Fenerbahçe takes on Galatasaray.

The 120th match of the International Derby will be played this weekend as part of matchday 32 of 38 in the Turkish Süper Lig. Fenerbahçe SK will host Galatasaray AS at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey.

How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahçe lead the rivalry in victories historically, with 46 overall, and the latest coming in the last match played between the two teams in November 2021.

The team are currently within reaching distance of a second-place Süper Lig spot that would place them in contention for Champions League qualifiers, just two points behind Konyaspor. This success comes despite uncertainty surrounding captain Mesut Özil, whose recent suspension from the first team has cast doubt about his future at the club.

Galatasaray meanwhile has narrowly missed out on the Europa League quarterfinals, despite opening proceedings with a goal from Marcão, the first to break the aggregate draw that they had previously held against European giants Barcelona.

The challenge before it on Sunday is arguably equally as significant to the team, as it faces off against its cross-town foes in a rivalry steeped in history.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahçe vs Galatasaray

