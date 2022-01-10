Two of the top seven teams in the Turkish Süper Lig face off Monday in Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor.

Fenerbahce, the fourth-place team in the Turkish Süper Lig with 32 points, will take on seventh-place Adana Demirspor on Monday. Adana Demirspor has 30 points so far this season.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

Adana Demirspor had won three matches in a row before tying Göztepe 1–1 in its most recent Süper Lig match, with Mario Balotelli scoring a goal in the 16th minute to give his team the lead. However, a Joher Khadim Rassoul own goal got Göztepe on the scoreboard, ending the team's chances of winning four in a row.

Fenerbahce defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2–0 in its most recent Süper Lig match, with Filip Novak and Dimitris Pelkas each scoring a goal in the contest.

These two teams last played in August, with Fenerbahce coming out on top 1–0. Mesut Özil scored the only goal in that victory. He's the team's leading scorer this season with seven goals.

Adana Demirspor is led in scoring by Mario Balotelli, who has seven goals this season.

