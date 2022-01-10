Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top seven teams in the Turkish Süper Lig face off Monday in Fenerbahce and Adana Demirspor.

Fenerbahce, the fourth-place team in the Turkish Süper Lig with 32 points, will take on seventh-place Adana Demirspor on Monday. Adana Demirspor has 30 points so far this season.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Adana Demirspor had won three matches in a row before tying Göztepe 1–1 in its most recent Süper Lig match, with Mario Balotelli scoring a goal in the 16th minute to give his team the lead. However, a Joher Khadim Rassoul own goal got Göztepe on the scoreboard, ending the team's chances of winning four in a row.

Fenerbahce defeated Yeni Malatyaspor 2–0 in its most recent Süper Lig match, with Filip Novak and Dimitris Pelkas each scoring a goal in the contest.

These two teams last played in August, with Fenerbahce coming out on top 1–0. Mesut Özil scored the only goal in that victory. He's the team's leading scorer this season with seven goals.

Adana Demirspor is led in scoring by Mario Balotelli, who has seven goals this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS (Canada)
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Adana Demirspor

4 minutes ago
college soccer
Segunda Liga

How to Watch Benfica B vs. Porto B

59 minutes ago
soccer fans
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. Ghana

1 hour ago
college soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers

14 hours ago
Jan 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

14 hours ago
Jan 7, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks for a basket in front of Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

14 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

14 hours ago
Jan 4, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/9/2022

14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy