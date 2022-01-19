Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Altay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce gets set to face Altay on Wednesday in a Turkish Super Lig match.

Fenerbahce, the seventh-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 33 points, will take on 18th-place Altay on Wednesday, which has 18 points on the season.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Altay Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Espanol

You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Altay on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Altay has really struggled lately, dropping its last six Super Lig matches in a row. The team hasn't won in league play since September, when it defeated Rizespor 2-1. After a strong start to the season, the team's recent struggles have put it in danger of relegation.

The team has a minus-12 goal differential this season, with Daouda Bamba leading the team in goals with seven.

Fenerbahce is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor, with Serdar Dursun scoring the team's lone goal. After finished between first and third in the Super Lig for nine consecutive seasons, the team looks poised to finish outside the top three for the third time in four seasons unless it can go on a run.

On the year, the team has a plus-seven goal differential on the season, with Mesut Ozil leading the team in goals with seven.

These two teams last played in August, with Fenerbahce winning 2-0. Ferdi Kadioglu and Enner Valencia each scored goals in a four-minute span in the second half to give their side the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

