Relative to expectations, it hasn't been a great year for Fenerbahce, though they can continue improving on that today when they take on Basaksehir in this Turkish Super Lig matchup.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce enters the match fifth on the Super Lig table with 37 points in 23 games and undefeated in their last three games, though two of them were draws and just one a victory.

Their most recent showing was a 1-1 draw against Sivasspor on Jan. 22 in which Miha Zajc was the goal scorer in the 18th minute. Prior to that, they defeated Altay 2-1 on Jan. 19 behind scores from Irfan Kaveci and Serdar Dursun.

Basaksehir will be no pushover, however, as they sit ninth on the table with 34 points, just three fewer than Fenerbahce. The Istanbul club enters today's match on poor form, however, having dropped two of their last three games. Their last matchup was a 1-0 over Partizan, however, thanks to a 44th-minute goal from Alexandru Epureanu.

This will be the second matchup of the season between these two clubs, with the last one going 2-0 Basaksehir's way on Sep. 19.

To catch the action out of Turkey, just tune into beIN SPORTS En Español 10:55 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.