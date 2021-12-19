Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Besiktas in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Besiktas takes on Fenerbahce in a Turkish Super Lig contest on Sunday.
    Fenerbahce, the fifth-place team in Turkey's Super Lig with 27 points, is set to take on Besiktas on Sunday. Besiktas is currently in ninth place with 24 points.

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Besiktas Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

    TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

    You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Besiktas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fenerbahce is coming off of a 3-2 loss to Gaziantep in its most recent match. Mesut Ozil and Miha Zajc each scored goals, with Zajc's goal equalizing things in the second half before Gaziantep went on top for good in the 73rd minute. Ozil shares the team lead for goals with Serdar Dursun at five apiece.

    The team also recently wrapped up the group stage of Europa League, where it finished third in Group D, earning a spot in the Europa Conference League.

    As for Besiktas, the team defeated Kayserispor 4-2 in its most recent match, with Cyle Larin scoring the team's first goal just before the half. Kayserispor went up 2-1 in the second half, but a pair of late goals from Michy Batshuayi followed by a Guven Yalcin goal made for the final margin.

    The team just wrapped up a winless run in the UEFA Champions League, losing all six of its matches with a minus-16 goal differential.

    These teams last met in March, with the two sides playing to a 1-1 draw.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

