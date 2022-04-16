Skip to main content

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce looks to keep a hold of second place in the table on Saturday when it takes on Göztepe

Fenerbahce currently sits in second place in the Turkish Super Ligue table, one point ahead of Konyaspor.

How to watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Watch the Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It is 13 points back of Trabzonspor for first place and has a long to go to catch them in the standings, but Saturday it can strengthen its hold on first place with a win.

Fenerbahce comes into Saturday's match winners of its last four matches and without a loss in its last six.

It has been a great run for it and Saturday Fenerbahce will look to stay hot against a Göztepe team it played to a 1-1 draw back in late November.

Göztepe got that draw but it has really struggled this year. It currently sits near the bottom of the table just seven points up on last place Yeni Malatyaspor.

Göztepe is just two points back of Altay Izmir and Caykur Rizespor and can move up the table with a big win on Saturday.

It will have to snap a nine-match losing streak if it wants to get the win though. Göztepe hasn't won since beating Istanbul Basaksehir back on January 22nd.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS 5
Time
1:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Malatyaspor Fenerbahce
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Göztepe

