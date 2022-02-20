How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Hatayspor

Seventh-place Fenerbahce (40 points) will take on eighth-place Hatayspor (39 points) on Sunday in a Turkish Super Lig contest. The two sides have had the same results over their past three games: a draw, then a loss and then a win.

Fenerbahce's last Super Lig contest was a 2-1 win over Giresunspor, with Enner Valencia and Dimitris Pelkas each scoring goals in the win. The team's last game overall was Thursday, when it lost the first leg of a Europa Conference League matchup with Slavia Praha 3-2.

Hatayspor is coming off of a 2-1 win over Goztepe, with Mame Biram Diouf and Ayoub El Kaabi each scoring a goal in the win.

These two sides last met in September, with Fenerbahce coming away with a 2-1 win. Diego Rossi and Filip Novak each scored in the first half for the winning side, with Dylan Saint-Louis later getting his side's lone goal in the 70th minute.

Despite having possession for 66% of the match, Hatayspor took just nine shots to Fenerbahce's 15.

