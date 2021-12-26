Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Malatyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fenerbahce takes on Malatyaspor in Turkish Süper Lig action Sunday.
    Fenerbahce, fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig with 29 points through 18 matches, will take on Malatyaspor on Sunday. Malatyaspor is currently in 18th place with 15 points.

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Malatyaspor Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

    TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Canada

    You can stream Fenerbahce vs. Malatyaspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fenerbahce is on a three-match winless streak, including drawing its past two matches. The most recent one was a 1–1 draw against Fatih Karagümrük that saw a pair of Fatih Karagümrük players hit with a red card in the first half. Despite playing with an advantage for over half of the match, Fenerbahce could only manage one goal: a Mesut Özil penalty kick in the 40th minute.

    On the other side of the pitch is Malatyaspor, which hasn't won a match since Oct. 22, losing or drawing all eight of its league matches since, with the streak only interrupted by a fourth-round win over Akhisar in the Turkish Cup.

    The team's most recent match was against Kayserispor. Mounir Chouiar and Adem Büyük helped give Malatyaspor a 2–0 lead at the half, but the team was unable to maintain that, with the game ending in a 2–2 draw after Kayserispor scored a stoppage time goal.

    These teams last played in April, with the sides drawing 1–1.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Fenerbahce
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Malatyaspor

