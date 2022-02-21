Skip to main content

How to Watch Göztepe vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Stream, Watch Online

Two struggling Super Lig teams meet as Goztepe takes on Galatasaray.

15th-place Galatasaray (29 points) takes on 16th-place Goztepe (27 points) on Monday in a Super Lig contest.

How to Watch Göztepe vs. Galatasaray Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORT

Live stream Göztepe vs. Galatasaray on fuboTV:

Goztepe has lost its last two matches, including last week's 2-1 loss to Hatayspor. Halil Akbunar scored the team's only goal in the loss.

The team recently lost in the Round of 16 in the Turkish Cup, falling in penalty kicks against Besiktas.

As for Galatasaray, the team has some draws and losses lately, but the team hasn't won a match since Christmas Day, when the team beat Antalyaspor 2-0. Since then, the team has four losses and two draws, plus a loss in a friendly against Tuzla and in the Turkish Cup to Denizlispor.

These two sides last met in September, with Galatasaray winning 2-1. Goztepe took a first-half lead thanks to a Cherif Ndiaye goal, but Galatasaray came back in the second half, with Halil Dervisoglu and Olimpiu Morutan both scoring goals in the win.

Galatasaray took 14 shots to Goztepe's six, with five on target. Just one Goztepe shot was on target.

Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

