How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 29 of the Turkish Super League wraps up action on Monday when Galatasaray hosts Besiktas at NEF Stadium.

Galatasaray and Besiktas have both had somewhat forgettable seasons by their standards so far in the Turkish Super League. Galatasaray, the winningest team in the league's history with 22 titles, is currently sitting in 14th place in the standings with 35 points, just three points above the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Besiktas, the reigning super league champion, is sitting in eighth place with 45 points.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Besiktas Monday:

Match Date: March 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live Stream Galatasaray vs. Besiktas on fuboTV:

Inconsistency is the key word to describe Galatasaray's season in league play. Just in the team's last 10 matches in the Turkish Super League, it has a record of 2-2-6 to go along with its dramatic Turkish Cup elimination in the fifth round against Denizlispor in penalty kicks.

The club thankfully is still alive in the UEFA Europa League, where it just tied 0-0 away at Barcelona in the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup. Galatasaray will look to make it all better at home on March 17 in that second leg, trying for a highlight to an otherwise dark season.

Besiktas, on the other hand, was just eliminated in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal against Kayserispor. The reigning Super League champion is faring better weather in league play, though, where its currently on a nine-match undefeated streak.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Galatasaray vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
12:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

soccer fans
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Besiktas

