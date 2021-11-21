Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two Turkish sides looking to get into the top four of the Super Lig face on Sunday when Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.
    Author:

    Sixth-place Galatasaray (21 points) takes on eighth-place Fenerbahce (20 points) on Sunday in a Super Lig battle.

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

    Live Stream Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Last year, Galatasaray finished second in the Super Lig. Since the 2011-12 season, the team has finished in first five times.

    This season, the team has six wins in 12 matches, with a plus-three goal differential. Mostafa Mohamed leads the team in goals with four.

    The team's most recent Super Lig game was a 1-1 draw against Fatih Karagumruk.

    In addition, the team is currently competing in the Europa League, where the club leads Group E through four matches.

    As for Fenerbahce, the team has finished in the top three of the Super Lig in 10 of the last 12 seasons but sits eighth right now. The last time the team finished a Super Lig campaign in eighth or worse the 1987-88 campaign.

    Mesut Ozil leads the team in goals with three. The team has a goal differential of plus-two.

    The team is also competing in the Europa League, where it is third in Group D.

    Galatasaray won 1-0 when these clubs met back in February.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
    Time
    10:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce

    1 minute ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Troyes AC vs. AS Saint-Étienne

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch FC Metz vs. Bordeaux

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Strasbourg vs. Stade de Reims

    2 hours ago
    Manchester City
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs. Everton

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Salernitana vs Sampdoria

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans
    Serie A

    How to Watch Bologna vs Venezia

    2 hours ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. RC Lens

    4 hours ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Serie A

    How to Watch Sassuolo vs Cagliari

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy