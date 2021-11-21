Two Turkish sides looking to get into the top four of the Super Lig face on Sunday when Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Sixth-place Galatasaray (21 points) takes on eighth-place Fenerbahce (20 points) on Sunday in a Super Lig battle.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Fenerbahce Today:

Match Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Last year, Galatasaray finished second in the Super Lig. Since the 2011-12 season, the team has finished in first five times.

This season, the team has six wins in 12 matches, with a plus-three goal differential. Mostafa Mohamed leads the team in goals with four.

The team's most recent Super Lig game was a 1-1 draw against Fatih Karagumruk.

In addition, the team is currently competing in the Europa League, where the club leads Group E through four matches.

As for Fenerbahce, the team has finished in the top three of the Super Lig in 10 of the last 12 seasons but sits eighth right now. The last time the team finished a Super Lig campaign in eighth or worse the 1987-88 campaign.

Mesut Ozil leads the team in goals with three. The team has a goal differential of plus-two.

The team is also competing in the Europa League, where it is third in Group D.

Galatasaray won 1-0 when these clubs met back in February.

