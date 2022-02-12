Two mid-pack Super Lig teams meet on Saturday as Galatasaray takes on Kayserispor.

10th-place Kayserispor (34 points) will take on 13th-place Galatasaray (28 points) on Saturday in a Turkish Super Lig contest.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Kayserispor Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 8

Kayserispor is coming off of a 4-3 win over Hatayspor in its most recent Super Lig contest, with Ibrahim Akdag, Carlos Mane, Emrah Bassan and Ugur Demirok all scoring goals in the match. Despite taking fewer shots than Hatayspor, seven of Kayserispor's 10 shots were on target.

The team won its Turkish Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday against Fenerbahce by a 1-0 score.

As for Galatasaray, the team is coming off of a 1-1 draw against Alanyaspor, with Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu equalizing the match just two minutes after the only Alanyaspor goal.

The last time these two sides met was in September, with Kayserispor coming away with a 3-0 victory. Mame Thiam scored a pair of goals, including one on a penalty shot, while Emrah Bassan added a goal as well. Galatasaray took 18 shots in the match, but just two of those shots were on target.

