Matchday 33 action in the Turkish Super League wraps up on Monday when Galatasaray hosts Malatyaspor at NEF Stadium.

Malatyaspor travels to Istanbul to face Turkish giants Galatasaray, who has had an atypical season by its standards sitting in 14th place in the standings with 41 points after 32 matches. The visitors, meanwhile, are in last place, seven points below the second-to-last place team (Göztepe, 27 points), and are already mathematically relegated from the Super League.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Malatyaspor Today:

Match Date: April 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS En Español

Galatasaray was last victorious on April 2nd when the historic Turkish club hosted Fatih Karagmürük to a 2-1 finish thanks to goals from Bafétimbi Gomis and Ryan Babel, both in the first half.

Galatasaray followed that performance up with a 2-0 away defeat at Fenerbahçe where strikes from Miha Zajc and Serdar Dusun secured all three points for the home side.

Malatyaspor, meanwhile, is on a four-match losing streak in league action with the most recent loss being a 1-0 finish at home against Giresunspor.

The already-relegated side will look to avoid making it five losses in a row when it visits Galatasaray on Monday in the Turkish first division.

