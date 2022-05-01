Two teams mired in the middle of the Super Lig face on Sunday as Galatasaray takes on Sivasspor

Just two points separate 12th-place Galatasaray and 13th-place Sivasspor in the Super Lig standings heading into Sunday's match. And while both teams appear to be safe from relegation and also too far out of contention to qualify for UEFA play, there's still plenty of pride on the line.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs Sivasspor today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS La Liga

Galatasaray is heading for its first finish outside of the top 10 in the league since the 1981-82 campaign. It's been a tough season for the perennial contenders, as the team has the same number of wins (13) as it has losses and has posted a minus-two goal differential.

But Galatasaray has also won three of its last four Super Lig matches, all via shutout. Can the team keep up this momentum and sneak back into the top half of the league?

As for Sivasspor, the team also has the same number of wins (11) as it has losses, but has a better goal differential than Galatasaray at plus-one.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 win over Alanyaspor in its most recent league match. That was one of two meetings last week with that team, as they also met in the first leg of the Turkish Cup semifinals, with Sivasspor going up 2-1.

