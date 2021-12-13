Skip to main content
    How to Watch Gaziantepspor vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two clubs at opposite ends of the Super Lig standings face on Monday.
    Author:

    Fenerbahce, currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig with 27 points through 15 matches, will take on Gaziantepspor on Monday. Gaziantepspor sits in 16th place in the league table, with 18 points o the season.

    How to Watch Gaziantepspor vs. Fenerbahce Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 12:25 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

    Live Stream Gaziantepspor vs. Fenerbahce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gaziantepspor is coming off of a loss in its most recent match, falling 2-1 to Goztepe. Gaziantepspor trailed 2-0 in the second half when Goztepe's Obinna Nwobodo was sent off with a red card. Soon after, Gaziantepspor's Recep Niyaz was able to put in the team's first goal of the match, but even with the man advantage, the team was unable to equalize things.

    The team has a minus-five goal differential on the season, with Joao Figueiredo and Muhammet Demir sharing the team lead in goals with three each, the lowest number for any Super Lig club's top scorer.

    Fenerbahce enters this match having won two of its last three contests, beating Rizespor 4-0 last Sunday in the team's most recent Super Lig match. Serdar Dursun scored three times in the match, with all of his goals coming in the final 20 minutes of the match. He now has five goals this season, which leads the team.

    The team is also competing in Europa League, where it just concluded group play this past week, finishing third in Group D to earn a spot in the knockout round playoff in the Europa Conference League in February.

    The last meeting of these teams was in April, with Fenerbahce coming away with a 3-1 win at home. Gaziantepspor won 3-1 when it last hosted Fenerbahce in 2020.

