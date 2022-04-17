How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Besiktas

Beşiktaş look to move up the standings in the Super Lig against Giresunspor on Sunday.

Beşiktaş (13-11-8) comes into today just four points off a top-four spot in the Super Lig, where they would be in the Europa Conference League Qualifiers. They take on Giresunspor (11-6-15) who have potentially dug themselves out of relegation, sitting nine points ahead of the bottom four teams in the league that will face that dubious distinction at the end of the season.

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Beşiktaş today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN La Liga

Watch Giresunspor vs. Beşiktaş online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Beşiktaş is coming off a 4-1 win over Alanyaspor in their most complete match of the Super Lig this season:

Over their last five matches, Beşiktaş has done a good job earning points in four of the five with one win and three ties over this stretch. Playing clubs like Giresunspor today is important to rise up the standings.

Getting a win today would inch them closer to the qualifier, especially if one of Alanyaspor or Adana Demirspor (currently losing 2-0) takes a loss today, they can move up in the standings significantly.

So far this season, Beşiktaş has scored 49 goals and allowed 41 goals for a plus-eight goal differential, good for sixth in the league overall.

They look to keep their hot streak going against a club that is not in the bottom four, but one of the least successful clubs this season.

Giresunspor has scored 35 goals and given up 39 goals for a minus-four overall goal differential. They have really grinded out matches this season, tied for sixth in the league in goals allowed, but fourth lowest in goals scored.

Regional restrictions may apply.