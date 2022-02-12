Sixth-place Fenerbahce (37 points) will face 16th-place Giresunspor (26 points) on Saturday in a Turkish Super Lig match.

How to Watch Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Live stream Giresunspor vs. Fenerbahce on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce is coming off of a 1-0 loss ton Basaksehir in its most recent Super Lig match. The team also lost this past week in the Round of 16 of the Turkish Cup, falling 1-0 to Kayserispor. While Fenerbahce is having a solid season, it hasn't built on last season's third-place finish.

Mesut Ozil leads the team in goals this season with seven.

As for Giresunspor, the team sits one spot above relegation. This is the team's first season in the Super Lig in 44 years.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 loss in its most recent match, falling to Konyaspor.

These two teams last met in September, with Fenerbahce winning 2-1. The team got the scoring going quickly, as Ferdi Kadioglu took just two minutes to put his team on top. Ozil added a goal in the 64th minute to make it 2-0, while Giresunspor got its only goal in the 85th minute from Souleymane Doukara.

Regional restrictions may apply.