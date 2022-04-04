Hatayspor and Adana Demirspor will meet today in a Süper Lig matchup. Hatayspor is currently in 8th place in the league standings sitting at 47 points. There are two other teams who also have 47 points that sit just above the Hatayspor. In 5th place is Demirspor with just one point more at 48 points.

How to Watch Hatayspor vs. Adana Demirspor Today:

Game Date: April 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream Hatayspor vs. Adana Demirspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Hatayspor's last five Süper Lig matches, the club has two wins, one loss and two draws. Most recently the team picked up a point in a 1-1 draw against Beşiktaş. Saba Lobzhanidze picked up the goal for Hatayspor at the 41' mark to allow his team to not walk away empty-handed.

Demirspor is coming off of a 2-1 victory over İstanbul Başakşehir over two weeks ago now. Tayyib Talha Sanuç was able to find the net first for Demirspor, but İstanbul answered just ten minutes later. The two teams were even for the next 32 minutes before Birkir Bjarnason put in the game-winner for Demirspor at the 80' mark.

With these two teams sitting only one point apart from each other in the standings, a win for either team will give a bit more separation from the other.

