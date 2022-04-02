Skip to main content

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Turkish Süper Lig features Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce here today.

The Turkish Super Lig only has 10 games left in the season with Fenerbahce (15-8-7) looking to move up from the No. 3 slot and in the Europa Conference League Qualifiers to a top-two slot, which would put it in the UEFA Champions League Qualifiers. It is coming off a win over the second-place club last week, which allowed them to inch closer, with Kayserispor (10-8-12) next on deck as one of the bottom teams in the standings entering today.

How to Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 8:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Watch Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce is coming off a 2-1 win over Konyaspor in a tough match against the second-best club in the Turkish Super Lig:

As of right now, Fenerbahce is one win and one tie behind Konyaspor, tied in the loss column. It is right there and with a win here today could put itself in a position to rise up in the standings.

Tomorrow Konyaspor takes on a club that is likely to face relegation in Goztepe (7-6-17) at the end of the season.

The race for that final spot in the top two is the most interesting storyline left in the Turkish Super Lig.

This season Fenerbahce has scored 50 goals and given up 35 for a +15 goal differential, good for second in the league. They have 53 total points, two behind the club they are chasing.

If recent play dictates how the season will end for Fenerbahce, it will have a great opportunity to move up the standings in the final 10 games. It has gone 4-1-0 in their last five matches and played like the best team in the league.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Kayserispor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español
Time
8:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
By Kristofer Habbas
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
