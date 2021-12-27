Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Konyaspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Konyaspor looks to win its fourth match in a row as it takes on Besiktas in Turkish Süper Lig action.
    Author:

    Two of the top teams in the Turkish Süper Lig will face off Monday as Konyaspor, second in the standings with 36 points, will face Besiktas, in seventh place with 28 points.

    How to Watch Konyaspor vs. Besiktas Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live stream Konyaspor vs. Besiktas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Konyaspor has won three matches in a row, most recently beating Hatayspor 3–1 on Wednesday. Paul-José M'Poku scored a pair of goals to give his team a 2–1 lead in the second half, with Ahmed Hassan adding a stoppage time goal to give the team the final 3–1 victory.

    Ahmet Yilmaz Calik was red-carded in the 81st minute. 

    As for Besiktas, the team is coming off of a win over Göztepe on Thursday. Göztepe took the lead in the third minute, but Cyle Larin was able to tie the match up in the 31st minute.

    Besiktas later took the lead with a Rachid Ghezzal goal, while the team lost Valentin Rosier to a red card late in the match.

    These two sides last met in February, playing twice in a five-day span. The first meeting was in league play, with Besiktas winning 1–0, while the second came in the Turkish Cup, a 2–1 Besiktas victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    27
    2021

    Konyaspor vs. Besiktas

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
    Time
    11:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Besiktas Goztepe
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Konyaspor vs. Besiktas

    4 minutes ago
    SYFY
    entertainment

    How to Watch Blast from the Past Marathon

    56 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Ruwi

    59 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

    59 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack running back Avery Morrow (25) celebrates with linebacker Peter Montini (42) after a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Western Michigan vs. Nevada: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos running back La'Darius Jefferson (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Western Michigan Broncos: Quick Lane Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/27/2021

    59 minutes ago
    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Bousher

    4 hours ago
    hockey fans
    2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

    How to Watch United States vs. Slovakia in the IIHF Junior Championships

    14 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to throw against the New York Giants in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal
    NFL

    Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

    14 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy