How to Watch Konyaspor vs. Besiktas

Konyaspor looks to win its fourth match in a row as it takes on Besiktas in Turkish Süper Lig action.

Two of the top teams in the Turkish Süper Lig will face off Monday as Konyaspor, second in the standings with 36 points, will face Besiktas, in seventh place with 28 points.

Konyaspor has won three matches in a row, most recently beating Hatayspor 3–1 on Wednesday. Paul-José M'Poku scored a pair of goals to give his team a 2–1 lead in the second half, with Ahmed Hassan adding a stoppage time goal to give the team the final 3–1 victory.

Ahmet Yilmaz Calik was red-carded in the 81st minute.

As for Besiktas, the team is coming off of a win over Göztepe on Thursday. Göztepe took the lead in the third minute, but Cyle Larin was able to tie the match up in the 31st minute.

Besiktas later took the lead with a Rachid Ghezzal goal, while the team lost Valentin Rosier to a red card late in the match.

These two sides last met in February, playing twice in a five-day span. The first meeting was in league play, with Besiktas winning 1–0, while the second came in the Turkish Cup, a 2–1 Besiktas victory.

